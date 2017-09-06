A Home For The Thirty Meter Telescope

The Thirty Meter Telescope, when completed, could be the most advanced optical telescope to date, able to see 10 to 100 times farther and more clearly than older telescopes. The instrument’s backers hope that its sharper vision will enable them to examine some of the oldest objects in the universe and gain insights into the evolution of other stars and their planets.

The telescope (TMT for short) was supposed to be built atop Mauna Kea, a mountaintop that is also one of the most sacred spots in Hawaii. But in 2015, a lawsuit from indigenous Hawaiians left the project in limbo.

[How to search for E.T. in an electronic dead zone.]

The TMT could still find a home at a backup site in the Canary Islands of Spain. Now, a group of Canadian scientists on the project are reporting on the pros and cons of switching sites. The good news: Moving to the Canary Islands would guarantee that the telescope could be built quickly enough to remain scientifically relevant. But, as Space.com senior reporter Michael Wall explains, the move wouldn’t be a cost-free decision.