A Lesson In The Language Of ‘Baby Talk’

Researchers have known for a while that parents change the pitch of their speech when talking to their infants, often producing the sing-song cadence we have defined as “baby talk.” But new research published in the journal Current Biology this week suggests that there’s something else adults are doing when they use this special form of communication with their baby—they are changing the timbre of their voice.

Timbre is an important feature of sound that helps us identify different musical instruments and distinguish idiosyncratic voices. “For instance if you heard Gilbert Gottfried and Barry White singing the same note or the same pitch even with the same rhythm you would still be able to tell them apart very easily,” says Elise Piazza, a neuroscientist at Princeton University and co-author of the study. “That’s because they have these idiosyncratic timbres that distinguish them.”

Piazza and her colleagues found that mothers tend to make adjustments to the timbre of their voice while speaking to infants that they don’t make when talking to other adults. The change was even detected in other languages in addition to English. Like pitch, timbre changes are likely giving infants important information about the structure of speech. Dr. Piazza joins guest host John Dankosky for a brief lesson on the language of “baby talk.”

*Correction 10/13/2017: A previous version of this article said Piazza’s study was published in the journal Cell Press. It was actually in Current Biology, which is published by Cell Press.