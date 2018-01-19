This week, a fireball exploded over southeastern Michigan, producing a show that lit up the skies over multiple states. The explosion, confirmed to be a meteor by NASA, was strong enough to register as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake on some seismometers. Astronomers estimated the size of the space rock responsible to be about two yards in diameter.

Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the blast and other stories from the week in science, including research into an ancient epidemic in Mexico, a Swiss law that bans the boiling of live lobsters, and research into a species of shark that appears to eat—and digest—grass.