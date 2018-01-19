 01/19/2018

A Michigan Fireball, An Omnivorous Shark, And An Ancient Epidemic

7:44 minutes

Credit: Shutterstock, with elements of this image furnished by NASA.

This week, a fireball exploded over southeastern Michigan, producing a show that lit up the skies over multiple states. The explosion, confirmed to be a meteor by NASA, was strong enough to register as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake on some seismometers. Astronomers estimated the size of the space rock responsible to be about two yards in diameter.

Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the blast and other stories from the week in science, including research into an ancient epidemic in Mexico, a Swiss law that bans the boiling of live lobsters, and research into a species of shark that appears to eat—and digest—grass.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Up On The Roof, A Handful Of Urban Stardust

A jazz musician-turned-micrometeorite hunter gives advice on how to search for the tiny bits of cosmic dust that could be covering your rooftop.

Read More

Confessions of a Meteorite Hunter

Meteorite hunter Nina Lanza reports back from six weeks scouring the Antarctic ice for space rocks.

Read More