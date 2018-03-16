A New Clue To The Pinkish Streak Named Steve

How do you solve a puzzle like Steve? That was the name given to a mysterious southerly pink streak in the aurora borealis, after aurora enthusiasts using the citizen science platform Aurorasaurus began to notice the streak appearing again and again in the images they were sharing.

Steve has transformed from a tongue-in-cheek reference to the 2006 movie Over the Hedge into an actual acronym: Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. And, thanks to a fortuitous alignment of a citizen Steve sighting with a satellite flyover in 2016, new research published this week in Science Advances could point to what exactly Steve is—the visual component of a high-energy river of particles in the atmosphere.

Elizabeth MacDonald, study author, Aurorasaurus founder, and NASA plasma physicist, explains why Steve is different from standard aurora sightings, and discusses the continued role for citizen scientists in helping us understand Steve.