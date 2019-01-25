A Phone Call From A Penguin Colony
4:13 minutes
4:13 minutes
Although North America is in the middle of winter, the continent of Antarctica is in the middle of its summer—and that’s prime time for scientific research projects based there. Science Friday’s education director, Ariel Zych, has been exploring the research happening in and around McMurdo Station, including trips to ecological monitoring projects in the Antarctic dry valleys, work in the station’s labs, and an expedition to band chicks in the Cape Royds Adélie penguin colony. She calls in via satellite phone to check in.
Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.
John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.