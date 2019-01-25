 01/25/2019

A Phone Call From A Penguin Colony

4:13 minutes

A figure in bundled in dark cold weather clothes, standing on a giant glacier
Science Friday education director Ariel Zych on Canada Glacier in Taylor Valley, Dry Valleys, Antarctica. Credit: Ariel Zych

Although North America is in the middle of winter, the continent of Antarctica is in the middle of its summer—and that’s prime time for scientific research projects based there. Science Friday’s education director, Ariel Zych, has been exploring the research happening in and around McMurdo Station, including trips to ecological monitoring projects in the Antarctic dry valleys, work in the station’s labs, and an expedition to band chicks in the Cape Royds Adélie penguin colony. She calls in via satellite phone to check in.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Ariel Zych

Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

Explore More

Use Flubber to Model Ice Shelf-Glacier Interactions and Sea Level Rise

Read More

Do Edible Dormice Hold Secrets To The Fountain Of Youth?

Investigate the relationship between the protective ends of DNA, called telomeres, and lifespan in a long-lived rodent.

Read More