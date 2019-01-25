Although North America is in the middle of winter, the continent of Antarctica is in the middle of its summer—and that’s prime time for scientific research projects based there. Science Friday’s education director, Ariel Zych, has been exploring the research happening in and around McMurdo Station, including trips to ecological monitoring projects in the Antarctic dry valleys, work in the station’s labs, and an expedition to band chicks in the Cape Royds Adélie penguin colony. She calls in via satellite phone to check in.

