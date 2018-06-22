 06/22/2018

A Possible Oasis In A Sea Of Dying Coral

colorful coral reef in the ocean
icon of wave with words "oceans month" next to itThis is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

Worldwide, corals are suffering from bleaching events due to rising ocean temperatures and human activity. The Great Barrier Reef has had bleaching events in 2016 and 2017, and the Pacific and western Atlantic ocean is currently experiencing a bleaching event that began in 2014. But in these tropical areas, there are pockets of coral that are surviving these events while neighboring coral die out. A study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology described that “coral oases” provide a “glimmer of hope,” according to marine biologist Ilsa Kuffner. She talks about how these corals might be surviving and how it could be used for conservation.

Ilsa Kuffner

Ilsa Kuffner is a Research Marine Biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey at the St. Petersburg Coastal & Marine Science Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

