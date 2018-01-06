 06/01/2018

How Seafaring Scientists Are Mapping The Deep

34:25 minutes

icon of wave with words "oceans month" next to itThis is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

Giant jellyfish and mussels. Pallid shrimp, fish, and sea cucumbers. Never-before-seen octopus species. All these and more dwell in the deep sea, 200 meters (over 650 feet) and deeper beneath the ocean surface. It’s the largest habitat on Earth, but it’s also one of the least understood.

As mining companies eye the mineral resources of the deep sea—from oil and gas, to metal deposits—marine biologists like London’s Natural History Museum’s Diva Amon are working to discover and describe as much of the deep sea as they can. Amon has been on dozens of expeditions to sea, where she’s helped characterize ecosystems and discover new species all over the world. And she says we still don’t know enough about deep sea ecology to know how to protect these species, the ones we’ve found and the ones we haven’t yet, from mining.

[This is not your ordinary pine cone.]

But accessing the deep ocean is expensive; it can cost anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 a day to run a research ship. So roboticists and artificial intelligence designers are developing underwater drones to map and sniff out the secrets of the deep with the help of sophisticated chemical sensors. These robotic explorers could someday hunt down sunken ships or planes, hydrothermal vents, and biological spectacles such as rare species or a whale fall, at a cost significantly cheaper than today. Nine teams of roboticists designing these underwater crafts are now in a race to win the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE.

[The science behind Kilauea’s 30-year eruption.]

In this segment, Amon and XPRIZE’s Jyotika Virmani join Ira to talk about the future of deep ocean exploration—and what we might find there. And Martin Brooke, team leader of Blue Devil Ocean Engineering at Duke University, will discuss his team’s plan for mapping the deep ocean: aerial drones that drop sonar-sounding pods into the seas, then reel them up and move them to the next target.

Plus, explore some of the incredible sights of the deep sea from Amon’s expeditions below.  

a woman in a submersible getting ready to dive into the ocean
Diva Amon prepares to descend into the depths of the central Atlantic Ocean in the submersible Nadir. Credit: Diva Amon
an rov shining a light over a ridge in the ocean
Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Discoverer from the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer investigates some of the striking geology seen during exploration of the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
a deep sea fish that is silver has a long nose and big eyes
A longnose chimaera spotted during exploration of the Gulf of Mexico by the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. Photo credit: NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.
6. Diva Amon prepares to descend into the depths of the central Atlantic Ocean in the submersible Nadir. Credit: Diva Amon
a purple sea creature on the bottom of the ocean floor
An Amperima sea cucumber seen in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area targeted for deep-sea mining in the near future. Credit: Diva Amon and Craig Smith, University of Hawaii at Manoa
an alien-looking white translucent sea creature with very long thin tentacles swimming at the bottom of the ocean
This huge species of Cnidarian in the genus Relicanthus sp. with 8-foot long tentacles has attached itself to a dead sponge stalk on a polymetallic nodule in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. Credit: Diva Amon and Craig Smith, University of Hawaii at Manoa
a deep sea seep
Thousands of deep-sea Bathymodiolus mussels and many Lamellibranchia tubeworms are seen at one of the methane seeps off Trinidad and Tobago visited by the EV Nautilus in 2014. Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust
a brine pool at the bottom of the ocean that looks a lot like fog settling but is really super saline water
A brine pool in the Gulf of Mexico explored for the first time in December 2017 by the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. Credit: NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
a diverse array of animals on the bottom of the ocean floor
Three of the main inhabitants of the deep-sea methane seeps southeast of Tobago, Bathymodiolus mussels, Alvinocaris shrimp and the eelpout fish, Pachycara caribbaeum. Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Diva Amon

Diva Amon is a marine biologist and a research fellow at the Natural History Museum of London in London, England.

More From Guest
Jyotika Virmani

Jyotika Virmani is the senior director for Planet and Environment at X-Prize, based in Culver City, California.

More From Guest
Martin Brooke

Martin Brooke is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering and team leader of Blue Devil Ocean Engineering at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

A Bot You Can Trust

Not every robot will look human or talk like us. How will roboticists build trust and mutual understanding?

Read More

Does More Sand Always Mean A Better Beach?

Adding sand to beaches is a longstanding coastal tool. But are there any downsides?

Read More