A Rollback Of The Clean Power Plan
7:33 minutes
7:33 minutes
The Trump administration replaced the Clean Power Plan, which was an Obama-era policy that aimed to reduce greenhouse gases by 32% of 2005 levels by 2030. This week the Environmental Protection Agency released a replacement plan called the Affordable Clean Energy that has narrower regulations. Reporter Umair Irfan from Vox talks about NASA’s upcoming mission to send a helicopter drone to Saturn’s moon, Titan.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.