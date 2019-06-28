 06/28/2019

A Rollback Of The Clean Power Plan

7:33 minutes

The Trump administration replaced the Clean Power Plan, which was an Obama-era policy that aimed to reduce greenhouse gases by 32% of 2005 levels by 2030. This week the Environmental Protection Agency released a replacement plan called the  Affordable Clean Energy that has narrower regulations. Reporter Umair Irfan from Vox talks about NASA’s upcoming mission to send a helicopter drone to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

Further Reading

  • Read Umair Irfan’s reporting on the Trump administration’s replacement of Obama’s climate policy in Vox.
  • Read about the NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Titan in Vox. 
  • Find out about the next solar eclipse in Chile and Argentina in Vox. 
  • Read about the declining air quality in the United States in AP News. 

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

