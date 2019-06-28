A Rollback Of The Clean Power Plan

The Trump administration replaced the Clean Power Plan, which was an Obama-era policy that aimed to reduce greenhouse gases by 32% of 2005 levels by 2030. This week the Environmental Protection Agency released a replacement plan called the Affordable Clean Energy that has narrower regulations. Reporter Umair Irfan from Vox talks about NASA’s upcoming mission to send a helicopter drone to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

