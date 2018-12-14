 12/14/2018

Three Years Later, Checking In On The Paris Accord

The Rub´ al-Khali desert on the Arabian peninsula is one of the driest places on the earth. But when Tropical Cyclone Mekunu passed over the region in May 2018, rainwater pooled in the lowlands between the sand dunes, something that hadn’t happened for about 20 years. Credit: NASA’s Earth Observatory

Three years ago, the world’s countries came together in Paris to set standards for reducing global carbon emissions. Today, those same countries are meeting again in Katowice, Poland to discuss how to measure and verify whether countries are making any progress towards meeting those goals. But world leaders are facing even bigger hurdles today than they did three years ago. The negotiations are complicated by the fact that one of the world’s largest emitters, the United States, wants out of the accord. Even more significant, all the countries failed to agree to adopt the U.N.-commissioned IPCC report on limiting warming to 1.5 C.

Umair Irfan, staff writer for Vox, joins Ira to discuss what these developments mean for the future of the Paris Climate Agreement. Plus, he brings us a report card from the ends of the earth, and talks about what melting ice and pink penguin poop can tell us about the state of climate change at the poles.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Science Facts: Climate Change



A U.N. Report Gives A Glimpse Of A World Warmed By 1.5 Degrees Celsius



