Three Years Later, Checking In On The Paris Accord

Three years ago, the world’s countries came together in Paris to set standards for reducing global carbon emissions. Today, those same countries are meeting again in Katowice, Poland to discuss how to measure and verify whether countries are making any progress towards meeting those goals. But world leaders are facing even bigger hurdles today than they did three years ago. The negotiations are complicated by the fact that one of the world’s largest emitters, the United States, wants out of the accord. Even more significant, all the countries failed to agree to adopt the U.N.-commissioned IPCC report on limiting warming to 1.5 C.

Umair Irfan, staff writer for Vox, joins Ira to discuss what these developments mean for the future of the Paris Climate Agreement. Plus, he brings us a report card from the ends of the earth, and talks about what melting ice and pink penguin poop can tell us about the state of climate change at the poles.

