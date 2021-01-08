 01/08/2021

Strap In, It’s Going To Be A Big Year For Space News

a giant gold disc made up of dozens of gold octagons in a massive hanger clean room with scientists in white protective suits around it
The James Webb telescope, set to launch in 2021. Credit: NASA/Desiree Stover

Many industries were derailed by the pandemic in 2020, but space exploration still accomplished some great things. NASA’s Solar Orbiter was deployed, and brought back the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun. The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover was sent on its way to the red planet, and SpaceX flew its first successful crewed mission to the International Space Station.

As far as space exploration goes, 2021 is promising to be even more exciting. Lots of interesting missions are on the calendar: There are plans to go to the Moon and to Mars, with lots of countries and companies involved. Then there’s the deployment of the long-awaited James Webb telescope to succeed the Hubble. And it’s possible we might even see civilian spaceflights, for a fee, or course.

Joining Ira to talk about what’s on the docket for space exploration in 2021 is Christian Davenport, staff writer covering the space industry at The Washington Post

Segment Guests

Christian Davenport

Christian Davenport is a staff writer for The Washington Post in Washington, D.C..

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

