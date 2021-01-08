Strap In, It’s Going To Be A Big Year For Space News

Many industries were derailed by the pandemic in 2020, but space exploration still accomplished some great things. NASA’s Solar Orbiter was deployed, and brought back the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun. The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover was sent on its way to the red planet, and SpaceX flew its first successful crewed mission to the International Space Station.

As far as space exploration goes, 2021 is promising to be even more exciting. Lots of interesting missions are on the calendar: There are plans to go to the Moon and to Mars, with lots of countries and companies involved. Then there’s the deployment of the long-awaited James Webb telescope to succeed the Hubble. And it’s possible we might even see civilian spaceflights, for a fee, or course.

Joining Ira to talk about what’s on the docket for space exploration in 2021 is Christian Davenport, staff writer covering the space industry at The Washington Post.