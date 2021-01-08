January 8, 2020

featured segment
Fact Check My Feed: What’s Up With These COVID-19 Mutations?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen explains the virus variant and the latest controversy of the vaccine distribution.
12:11
Trump’s New EPA ‘Transparency’ Rule Could Hamper Science
Critics say the new rule could be used to hamper new environmental regulations.
8:52
Can Cells Rewind The Wrinkles Of Time?
A new study suggests it may be possible to reprogram cellular aging.
12:13
Strap In, It’s Going To Be A Big Year For Space News
From missions to Mars to civilian space flight, we round up what we can look forward to this year in space news.
17:16
Finding New Particles On The Frontier of Physics
Theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek explores the existence of new particles, and why they matter.
16:51
Giant, Toothed Birds Once Ruled The Skies
Before they went extinct, this ancient bird was more than twice the size of the modern albatross.
25:17
