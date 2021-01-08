January 8, 2020

What the latest coronavirus variants might mean to efforts to control the pandemic. Plus, researchers are exploring whether reversing changes to gene expression in aging cells can reprogram them to a younger state.

Fact Check My Feed: What’s Up With These COVID-19 Mutations?

Virologist Angela Rasmussen explains the virus variant and the latest controversy of the vaccine distribution.

How Big (Or Small) Is The Universe?

