What Would Happen If You Fell Into A Black Hole?
30:10 minutes
30:10 minutes
Imagine you’re an astronaut, floating through the vastness of space—just endless solitude and quiet on all sides. It’s peaceful, and a little intimidating.
Now imagine, as this intrepid astronaut, that you come across a black hole. Maybe, in all that darkness, you lose your mind and decide to jump in. What would happen?
A new book, Black Hole Survival Guide, explores different theories, most of them grizzly. As the reader traverses one of the great mysteries of the universe, they meet different fates. Author Janna Levin, a physics and astronomy professor at Barnard College at Columbia University in New York, makes a convincing argument that black holes are unfairly maligned—and are actually perfect in their creation.
Levin joins Ira to talk black hole physics and theories, and answer some SciFri listener questions along the way.
This book was selected as one of ScFri’s Best Books of 2020.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Janna Levin is author of Black Hole Blues and Other Songs from Outer Space (Knopf, 2016) and a physics and astronomy professor at Barnard College in New York, New York.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.