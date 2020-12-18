What Would Happen If You Fell Into A Black Hole?

Imagine you’re an astronaut, floating through the vastness of space—just endless solitude and quiet on all sides. It’s peaceful, and a little intimidating.

Now imagine, as this intrepid astronaut, that you come across a black hole. Maybe, in all that darkness, you lose your mind and decide to jump in. What would happen?

A new book, Black Hole Survival Guide, explores different theories, most of them grizzly. As the reader traverses one of the great mysteries of the universe, they meet different fates. Author Janna Levin, a physics and astronomy professor at Barnard College at Columbia University in New York, makes a convincing argument that black holes are unfairly maligned—and are actually perfect in their creation.

Levin joins Ira to talk black hole physics and theories, and answer some SciFri listener questions along the way.

This book was selected as one of ScFri’s Best Books of 2020.

Further Reading

Listen to a 2016 SciFri interview with Levin who discusses her previous book Black Hole Blues and Other Songs from Outer Space.