Even after 37 years in space, the thrusters on the Voyager 1 spacecraft still work. Recently, space scientists monitoring the distant craft needed to slightly reposition the radio transmission system on board to allow Earth to keep listening to the faint signals—but the system Voyager normally uses to keep its communications antenna pointing toward Earth was failing. Happily, though, Voyager 1’s trajectory course maneuvering thrusters still worked, allowing the adjustment to be made.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer at FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to talk about the maneuver, and some of the other week’s stories in science, including a report on the risks of oil pipeline spills, disputed research about gender and appearance, and the discovery of a duck-like dinosaur.