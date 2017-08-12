 12/08/2017

Dusting Off Voyager 1’s Thrusters

7:06 minutes

Voyager 1 leaving interstellar space
An artist’s depiction of NASA’s Voyager 1 entering interstellar space. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Even after 37 years in space, the thrusters on the Voyager 1 spacecraft still work. Recently, space scientists monitoring the distant craft needed to slightly reposition the radio transmission system on board to allow Earth to keep listening to the faint signals—but the system Voyager normally uses to keep its communications antenna pointing toward Earth was failing. Happily, though, Voyager 1’s trajectory course maneuvering thrusters still worked, allowing the adjustment to be made.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer at FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to talk about the maneuver, and some of the other week’s stories in science, including a report on the risks of oil pipeline spills, disputed research about gender and appearance, and the discovery of a duck-like dinosaur.

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Dormouse Telomeres and Cat Tongues

Most animals’ DNA shortens with age, but scientists are studying an animal that increases its genetic strands as it grows older—the dormouse.

Read More

From Cat Rheology To Operatic Incompetence

The 2017 Ig Nobel Prizes saluted the strange and silly in scientific studies.

Read More