 01/12/2018

A Successful Launch…Or Was It?

4:17 minutes

rocket launch at night
The SpaceX “Zuma” mission launched on January 7th, 2018 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo by SpaceX/flickr/Public domain

Last Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket bearing a classified payload, code-named “Zuma.” The launch was performed by SpaceX for Northrop Grumman on behalf of the U.S. government—but the nature of the payload was kept secret. The launch appeared to go as planned, and the company successfully recovered the rocket’s first stage, landing it vertically at Cape Canaveral. However, later came reports that the payload had failed to reach orbit and was presumed destroyed.

[Let’s spend some time exploring the ethics of experimentation in Frankenstein.]

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement that “after review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night” and that “the data reviewed so far indicates that no design, operational or other changes are needed.” The government has declined to comment on the launch.

Loren Grush, science writer at The Verge, joins Ira to talk about the mysterious launch and upcoming prospects for private space flight.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Loren Grush

Loren Grush is a science writer at The Verge, in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

A Peek Inside the Mind of Elon Musk

An excerpt from the new biography "Elon Musk."

Read More

Ask an Astronaut: Don Pettit and Jeff Hoffman on Spaceflight

Two astronauts answer your questions and discuss the many curiosities of living in space.

Read More