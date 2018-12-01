Last Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket bearing a classified payload, code-named “Zuma.” The launch was performed by SpaceX for Northrop Grumman on behalf of the U.S. government—but the nature of the payload was kept secret. The launch appeared to go as planned, and the company successfully recovered the rocket’s first stage, landing it vertically at Cape Canaveral. However, later came reports that the payload had failed to reach orbit and was presumed destroyed.

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement that “after review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night” and that “the data reviewed so far indicates that no design, operational or other changes are needed.” The government has declined to comment on the launch.

Loren Grush, science writer at The Verge, joins Ira to talk about the mysterious launch and upcoming prospects for private space flight.