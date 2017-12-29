 12/29/2017

A Tour Of The World’s Weird And Wonderful Flies

29:27 minutes

You may be most familiar with the flies that hover around your fruit basket or kitchen. But some of these insects have the most unusual lifestyles on Earth. There are the “thuggish” robber flies, capable of killing hummingbirds; the delicate and nearly invisible midges that pollinate cocoa plants; and an assortment of bot flies that can live under human skin, inhabit the stomachs of rhinos, or dwell in the nasal cavities of reindeer. Erica McAlister, senior curator at the Natural History Museum in London, affectionately refers to these flies as ‘snotbots.’

[Meet the glittery jewels of the bee world.]

In her new book The Secret Life of Flies, McAlister takes us into the world of Diptera and the extended fly family. She joins Ira to describe these flies and more, and tells of a close encounter with a human botfly.  

Read an excerpt of McAlister’s book here, and view photos of these fascinating flies below.

Bumblebee robber fly
The bumblebee robber fly, Laphria flava, quite possibly my favourite fly, with a hardened proboscis for penetrating prey, often through the eye. Credit: courtesy Firefly Books
a small tan bat fly
The rather odd-looking Mystacinobia zelandica, the New Zealand bat fly, with claws on the end of their feet to grip on to and move through the hair of bats, their hosts. Credit: courtesy Firefly Books
stalk-eyed fly
The most impressive of all stalk-eyed flies, Achias rothschildi. When the adult emerges from the pupa it swallows air and pumps it through to inflate its own eyes. Credit: courtesy Firefly Books

Segment Guests

Erica McAlister

Erica McAlister is a senior curator at the Natural History Museum in London. She’s also the author of The Secret Life of Flies (Firefly Books Ltd.).

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

