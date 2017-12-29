A Tour Of The World’s Weird And Wonderful Flies

You may be most familiar with the flies that hover around your fruit basket or kitchen. But some of these insects have the most unusual lifestyles on Earth. There are the “thuggish” robber flies, capable of killing hummingbirds; the delicate and nearly invisible midges that pollinate cocoa plants; and an assortment of bot flies that can live under human skin, inhabit the stomachs of rhinos, or dwell in the nasal cavities of reindeer. Erica McAlister, senior curator at the Natural History Museum in London, affectionately refers to these flies as ‘snotbots.’

In her new book The Secret Life of Flies, McAlister takes us into the world of Diptera and the extended fly family. She joins Ira to describe these flies and more, and tells of a close encounter with a human botfly.

Read an excerpt of McAlister’s book here, and view photos of these fascinating flies below.