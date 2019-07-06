A Trip To The Coldest And Most Remote River Of Antarctica

We’ll take you into the field, on the page. Experience this story on Methods, From Science Friday.

The Onyx River is the longest river in Antarctica, flowing for 19 miles from the coastal Wright Lower Glacier and ending in Lake Vanda. This seasonal stream also has a long scientific record—it has been continuously monitored by scientists for 50 years. Science Friday’s education director Ariel Zych took a trip to the McMurdo Dry Valleys in Antarctica to visit scientists in the field who are part of this monitoring project. She and limnologist and biogeochemist Diane McKnight, who has spent decades studying these rivers, talk about the frozen desert ecosystem these waterways transect, and how climate change has affected the continent in the last 50 years.

Journey into the field with the “Stream Team,” experience flying through the Dry Valleys by helicopter, and explore the melt data of the Onyx River Record in this feature at Methods, From Science Friday.

Further Reading

Explore more about the Dry Valleys and the Onyx River Record in an audio-visual feature on Methods, From Science Friday.

Listen to Ariel Zych call in to Science Friday from the Adélie penguin colony.

Learn more about the McMurdo Dry Valleys Long-Term Ecological Research group.

