A Trip To The Coldest And Most Remote River Of Antarctica

The Onyx River is the longest river in Antarctica, flowing for 19 miles from the coastal Wright Lower Glacier and ending in Lake Vanda. This seasonal stream also has a long scientific record—it has been continuously monitored by scientists for 50 years. Science Friday’s education director Ariel Zych took a trip to the McMurdo Dry Valleys in Antarctica to visit scientists in the field who are part of this monitoring project. She and limnologist and biogeochemist Diane McKnight, who has spent decades studying these rivers, talk about the frozen desert ecosystem these waterways transect, and how climate change has affected the continent in the last 50 years.

Journey into the field with the “Stream Team,” experience flying through the Dry Valleys by helicopter, and explore the melt data of the Onyx River Record in this feature at Methods, From Science Friday.

looking downward from a gushing stream carving through a glacier, a woman below with lab equipment reaches down to collect the water pooling in a basin next to her
In 2002, streams in the Dry Valley experienced record-high flows. A research scientist collects melt samples on Canada Glacier. Credit: Thomas Nylen
a large blue lake with some bits of snow near by but mostly barren rock. two people sit in a row boat
This marked what researchers would call “the flood year.” Here, researchers are paddling in the Dry Valleys during the flood year. Credit: Thomas Nylen
a bunch of short fluffy penguins on a bright day in antarctica
An Adélie penguin colony. Credit: Ariel Zych
a group of penguins on a rocky incline. one stands up higher on the rock showing off its great profile
Credit: Ariel Zych

 

a port-o-john shed with the door open and a big puffy red coat hanging on it
Credit: Ariel Zych
three research scientists gather together on a glacier collecting data
Credit: Ariel Zych

Segment Guests

Diane McKnight

Diane McKnight is a Fellow at the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, and a professor of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

Ariel Zych

Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

