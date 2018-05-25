It’s been 46 years since humans have been on the surface of the moon. Earlier this month, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said that the U.S. was going back—and despite the nation abandoning past proposals to return, this time it’s for real. “This will not be Lucy and the football again,” Bridenstine told a space policy conference.

[This 3 mm-wide section of a cat tongue that’s more than a *century* old.]

But the U.S. isn’t the only player in the game. China has plans for its own human moon mission by 2025. And this week it launched a satellite as part of that larger moon exploration program. That satellite will orbit on the far side of the moon to serve as a communications relay for future missions. It also carried some radio astronomy instruments.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo in New York, joins Ira to talk about the launch and other stories from the week in science, including an update on the Ebola outbreak in Africa, a study that found indications of antimatter in a hurricane’s clouds, and a puzzling asteroid that seems to be heading in the wrong direction.