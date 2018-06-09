After 8 Undersea Days, Cephalopod Week 2018 Draws To A Close
Cephalopod Week 2018 has been a worldwide cephalo-bration of octopus, squid, cuttlefish, nautilus, and other undersea friends—but like a fast-jetting octopus, it goes by too quickly. As we wrap up Cephalopod Week this year, squid biologist Sarah McAnulty joins Ira to talk about her research into a symbiotic bacterial relationship in the Hawaiian bobtail squid, a lime-sized beastie that likes to bask on the Hawaiian sand. And Science Friday web producer Lauren Young joins the party to tell the story of a 19th-century self-taught French naturalist, Jeanne Villepreux-Power, who investigated the shell of the paper nautilus—and helped shape the design of early aquariums in the process.
Sarah McAnulty is founder of Skype A Scientist. She’s also a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.
Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s web producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.