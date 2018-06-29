This week, NASA announced that the launch date for the long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope would slip further. It’s the latest in a long string of setbacks for the mission, which was initially conceived to launch in 2011 at a projected cost of $1.6 billion. The launch date was rescheduled to 2018 after a 2011 revision of the project, then to 2019, 2020, and now, after problems including the use of an incorrect solvent during construction and fasteners coming loose during testing, March 2021. The cost of the space telescope is now projected to be $8.8 billion.

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the James Webb Space Telescope and other news from the week in science, including the FDA’s approval of a marijuana-based medicine, the discovery of a nursery for manta rays, and research into just how wiggly the tongue of a T. rex actually was.