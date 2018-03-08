After A Radical Brain Surgery, A Normal Life

A six-year old Pittsburgh area boy underwent radical surgery in an attempt to treat a seizure-causing brain tumor. The boy’s entire occipital lobe and and much of his temporal lobe were removed—material that added up to about one-sixth of his total brain matter. Researchers report this week in the journal Cell Reports that now four years later, the boy, nicknamed ‘U.D.’ in the literature, is living a surprisingly normal life despite the missing brain matter. While he does have a large blind spot on the left side of his face, he otherwise is a very typical 10-year old—a tribute to the plasticity and remapping abilities of the human brain.

Science reporter Annalee Newitz joins Ira to talk about the case of U.D. and other stories from the week in science, including a brain-controlled robot arm that can multitask, the tale of Stonehenge-era burials, and research into possible reasons why the species Homo sapiens was able to outlast other hominins.