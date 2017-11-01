 11/24/2017

After Cassini, A Mission To Icy Planets Full Of Diamond Rain?

cut out of planet neptune with a shower of diamonds
A recent experiment observed the formation of diamonds from hydrocarbons under conditions like those found in the interiors of Uranus and Neptune. Credit: Greg Stewart/Stanford Linear Accelerator Center National Accelerator Laboratory

Now that Cassini’s 13-year mission to Saturn has finally wrapped up, astronomers are already starting to think about where to send the next robotic orbiter.  

Among the proposals for a future mission are the “ice giants,” Uranus and Neptune. The two planets are good candidates because their far distance from Earth makes them especially hard to study. But, scientists are curious about one particularly interesting feature: the weather.

Astronomers believe that inside the atmospheres of Neptune and Uranus it’s literally raining diamonds. Tim Dowling, a professor of planetary physics at the University of Louisville, joins Ira to describe what we could learn from the wacky weather of these icy planets if we were able to get a closer look at them.  

two images of Uranus with a teal blue tint
Photos from the Keck II telescope in Hawaii reveal weather on Uranus. Credit: Lawrence Sromovsky, Pat Fry, Heidi Hammel, Imke de Pater/University of Wisconsin
jupiter's blue south pole
This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles

Segment Guests

Tim Dowling

Tim Dowling is a Professor of Planetary Physics at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

