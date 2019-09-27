After Global Cries For Climate Action, Silence From Big Polluters

World leaders convened in New York City this week for the United Nations Climate Action Summit. But there wasn’t a whole lot of action at the Climate Action Summit, at least not from the greenhouse-gas-emitting elephants in the room: India, China, and the United States.

Umair Irfan, who writes about energy, tech and climate for Vox.com, called the meeting a “disappointment,” though he wrote that there were a few unexpected positive surprises. In this segment, he catches Ira up on how countries around the world are tackling—or ignoring—the climate crisis.

Further Reading

Learn what’s in the latest UN IPCC Report on the world’s oceans and ice in this Science Friday segment.

See how communities and industries around the world are adapting to climate change in Science Friday’s series, “Degrees Of Change.”