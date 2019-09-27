 09/27/2019

After Global Cries For Climate Action, Silence From Big Polluters

young girl with long braid wearing a reddish-pink shirt sits in front of a microphone giving a speech, with UN Climate branding in the background
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the opening of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019. Credit: UN Photo/Cia Pak

World leaders convened in New York City this week for the United Nations Climate Action Summit. But there wasn’t a whole lot of action at the Climate Action Summit, at least not from the greenhouse-gas-emitting elephants in the room: India, China, and the United States.

Umair Irfan, who writes about energy, tech and climate for Vox.com, called the meeting a “disappointment,” though he wrote that there were a few unexpected positive surprises. In this segment, he catches Ira up on how countries around the world are tacklingor ignoringthe climate crisis.

