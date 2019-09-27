After Global Cries For Climate Action, Silence From Big Polluters
World leaders convened in New York City this week for the United Nations Climate Action Summit. But there wasn’t a whole lot of action at the Climate Action Summit, at least not from the greenhouse-gas-emitting elephants in the room: India, China, and the United States.
Umair Irfan, who writes about energy, tech and climate for Vox.com, called the meeting a “disappointment,” though he wrote that there were a few unexpected positive surprises. In this segment, he catches Ira up on how countries around the world are tackling—or ignoring—the climate crisis.
