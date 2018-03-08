After New Jersey Floods, Rebuild Or Retreat?

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States.

It’s a common tale. Homeowners affected by flooding receive insurance money and rebuild their homes, only to have yet another flood strike and damage the property again. In recent years, however, New Jersey has modified an open-space program to allow the state to offer buyouts to some homeowners in flood-stricken areas, offering the pre-flood assessed value of the property. If the homeowner chooses to accept the offer, the state then demolishes the house, replants the land with native species, and converts the property to undeveloped public land.

Jen Schwartz, senior editor at Scientific American, joins Ira to talk about the Blue Acres program and whether it might be a model for other communities as coastlines change, weather patterns shift, and coastal flooding becomes more common.