 01/06/2023

How This Chemist Is Turning Agricultural Waste Into Water Filters

7:18 minutes

electron microscopy image of activated carbon formed from corn waste. it looks like very porous rock, dotted with large and small holes
A closeup electron microscopy image of activated carbon, like those found in water filters. Credit: Dr. Mark Gale

Activated carbon filters have become common household items as water filters in pitchers, or directly on your faucet. These activated carbon filters are also used in industrial processes like wastewater treatment and to filter out chemicals released in smokestacks.  

Dr. Kandis Leslie Abdul-Aziz, assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering at University of California Riverside, has created activated carbon filters from agricultural waste like corn stover and orange peels. 

Abdul-Aziz talks with Ira about her research, and what it will take to shift manufacturing processes to be more sustainable and less harmful to the planet. 

a headshot of a black woman wearing glasses smiling
Dr. Kandis Leslie Abdul-Aziz. Credit: UC Riverside

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Kandis Leslie Abdul-Aziz

Kandis Leslie Abdul-Aziz is an assistant professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at the University of California – Riverside in Riverside, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

‘Bengal Water Machine’ Data Offers Potential For Increasing Food Security

A “win-win” side effect of Bangladeshi farmers pumping groundwater to irrigate crops is that the technique can store monsoon water for the dry season.

Read More

A Smoky Aftertaste: Keeping Wildfires Out Of Your Wine Glass

Scientists are working hard to make sure your Oregon Pinot Noir doesn’t change taste after smoke exposure.

Read More