All The Single (Salamander) Ladies

A population of mole salamanders in the Midwest is throwing a curveball at our understanding of sex and reproduction. Some populations of this salamander are unisexual—they’re females that can reproduce without males.

The unisexual mole salamanders aren’t just cloning themselves, however. “These salamanders really are taking advantage of the system,” says Katy Greenwald, an associate professor of biology at Eastern Michigan University. “They’re all female, so they don’t bear that cost of producing males, but they’re occasionally incorporating DNA from other species. In some ways it seems like this potentially totally unique evolutionary win-win—which might ultimately let us learn a little more about the evolution and maintenance of sexual reproduction.”

These salamanders may not need males, but they do need sperm to reproduce. Various species of male salamanders leave packets of sperm lying around, and the mole salamander females steal them. This particular population of unisexual mole salamander can reproduce from five different salamander species that live nearby, and a single clutch of eggs could hold offspring with genetic ties to several different species.

Greenwald joins Ira to explain what advantages living a single-sex life may have for the mole salamander.