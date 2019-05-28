 05/31/2019

All The Single (Salamander) Ladies

5:56 minutes

A population of mole salamanders in the Midwest is throwing a curveball at our understanding of sex and reproduction. Some populations of this salamander are unisexual—they’re females that can reproduce without males.

The unisexual mole salamanders aren’t just cloning themselves, however. “These salamanders really are taking advantage of the system,” says Katy Greenwald, an associate professor of biology at Eastern Michigan University. “They’re all female, so they don’t bear that cost of producing males, but they’re occasionally incorporating DNA from other species. In some ways it seems like this potentially totally unique evolutionary win-win—which might ultimately let us learn a little more about the evolution and maintenance of sexual reproduction.”

These salamanders may not need males, but they do need sperm to reproduce. Various species of male salamanders leave packets of sperm lying around, and the mole salamander females steal them. This particular population of unisexual mole salamander can reproduce from five different salamander species that live nearby, and a single clutch of eggs could hold offspring with genetic ties to several different species.

Greenwald joins Ira to explain what advantages living a single-sex life may have for the mole salamander.

very close shot of salamander eyes popping open but only on one side

close up shot of black salamander body slowing crawling forward

close up shot of salamander's eyes popping out

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Katy Greenwald

Katy Greenwald is an associate professor of Biology at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Axolotl: A Cut Above the Rest

The axolotl is a Mexican salamander with an incredible ability: Cut its leg off, and the limb will grow right back!

Watch Video

A Hand, a Fin, a Gene

What a fish and a rare amphibian can tell us about how limbs develop, grow, and even re-grow.

Read More