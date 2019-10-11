 10/11/2019

Should Drug Companies Stop Pursuing Amyloid In Treatments For Alzheimer’s?

17:00 minutes

Human brain on white background
Credit: Flickr

The pharmaceutical industry has been on a 30 year mission to develop a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The culprits behind the disease, they thought, were the amyloid plaques that build up in the brains of these patients. For many decades removing these plaques to treat Alzheimer’s was the goal. 

But then drug after drug targeting amyloid failed to improve the symptoms of Alzheimer’s—the so-called “amyloid hypothesis” wasn’t bearing out. But drug companies kept developing and testing drugs that attacked amyloid from every angle—perhaps at the expense of pursuing other avenues of treatment.

This past summer, two more high profile clinical trials of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s failed. That brings the number of successful treatments for the disease, which affects 5.8 million Americans, to zero. 

George Perry, professor of biology at UT San Antonio and Derek Lowe, a drug researcher and pharmaceutical industry expert join Ira to explain what led pharmaceutical companies to doggedly pursue the amyloid hypothesis for decades, and whether or not they are ready to start trying something else.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

George Perry

George Perry is a Professor of Biology, University of Texas San Antonio and the Editor-in-Chief at Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. 

More From Guest
Derek Lowe

Derek Lowe is a drug researcher and author for Science Magazine’s “In the Pipeline” blog. 

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A New Drug to Tackle Alzheimer’s

Here’s why we can be cautiously optimistic about a new drug designed to remove amyloid plaques from the brain.

Read More

Do Our Brains Keep Growing As We Age?

More research finds evidence of new cell growth in aging brains. So why do our minds slow down as we get older?

Read More