 04/06/2018

Do Our Brains Keep Growing As We Age?

9:15 minutes

neuron stained under a microscope
Pyramidal neurons of the cerebral cortex. Credit: Shutterstock

Researchers once took for granted that human brains stopped growing new cells after a certain age. This is true in mice and non-human primates, and would explain why aging adults lose plasticity and other brain functions. But a growing body of research has begun to challenge this idea. The latest, reported in Cell Stem Cell this week, found evidence of new neurons and their stem cell progenitors in brains as old as 79…some with numbers of neurons on par with younger brains.

[Were Neanderthals artists?]

Columbia University neurobiologist and study author Maura Boldrini describes the work, and why we’re still resolving questions about aging brains.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Maura Boldrini

Maura Boldrini is an associate professor of neurobiology at Columbia University in New York City

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Coughs On A Plane

Researchers map out how the behavior of airplane passengers affects the chances of in-flight disease transmission.

Read More

The 1-2-3s of Hard-Cooked Eggs

Cooking geek Jeff Potter cracks the code on easy-to-peel, hard-cooked eggs.

Read More