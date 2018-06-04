Do Our Brains Keep Growing As We Age?

Researchers once took for granted that human brains stopped growing new cells after a certain age. This is true in mice and non-human primates, and would explain why aging adults lose plasticity and other brain functions. But a growing body of research has begun to challenge this idea. The latest, reported in Cell Stem Cell this week, found evidence of new neurons and their stem cell progenitors in brains as old as 79…some with numbers of neurons on par with younger brains.

Columbia University neurobiologist and study author Maura Boldrini describes the work, and why we’re still resolving questions about aging brains.