The Brazilian rainforest is experiencing a record number of fires this year—an 83% increase over 2018. Since last week, smoke from an estimated 9,500 fires has blocked out the sun for thousands of miles, covering cities like São Paulo in a dark cloud.

Environmental agencies and researchers suspect the fires are human-caused, cattle ranchers and loggers who are looking to clear the land for their own use. And they have been encouraged to do so by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who campaigned on a promise to help Brazil’s economy by exploring the Amazon’s economic potential. Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer for Gizmodo, gives us a rundown of the unprecedented destruction currently underway. Plus, NASA gears up for a mission to Jupiter’s moon, scientists solve one of the biggest mysteries in chemistry, and other stories in science this week.

