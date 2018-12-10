An Aborted Launch Brings Space Station Questions

Thursday morning, two astronauts en route to the International Space Station had to abort their launch after a booster rocket malfunctioned. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin made an emergency ‘ballistic descent’ back to Earth, landing safely.

With Russian Soyuz capsules currently the only way for humans to reach the ISS, the likely investigation into the failure puts into question the upcoming schedule for crews on the space station. Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira with the latest on the launch.

Plus: Last Friday, Hubble entered ‘safe mode,’ a stable stand-by condition, after a gyroscope used in aiming and steadying the telescope failed and a replacement gyro didn’t perform properly when it was brought on-line. Engineers are trying to diagnose the problem with the bulky replacement gyro. However, they say even if the replacement part continues to misbehave, the telescope should be able to resume science operations—just with less sky coverage at any given time.

We’ll also look at other selected short subjects in science, including an advance in mouse reproduction that produced offspring from two same-sex parents, and a font designed to aid in memory.