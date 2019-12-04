An Attempted Moon Landing Fails In Final Minutes

It’s been a busy week in space, including the unveiling of the image of a black hole in the galaxy M87. But despite the triumphs, there was a twinge of sadness. On Thursday, the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet attempted to land on the moon—only to lose control in the last few kilometers above the surface.

Umair Irfan, staff writer at Vox, joins Ira to talk about the moon landing effort and other stories from the week in science in this week’s News Roundup, including the rise of seasonal allergies in the age of climate change, a drug-resistant fungus plaguing hospitals, rising insulin prices, and the scientific value of poop left on the moon.

