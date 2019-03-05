 05/03/2019

Ancient Human Relatives At The Top Of The World

A brownish jawbone with two teeth from the ancient human relative denisovan on a black background
The Xiahe mandible. Credit: Dongju Zhang, Lanzhou University.

Back in 2008, paleoanthropologists exploring a Siberian cave found one hominid finger bone. DNA analysis of that bone led researchers to announce the discovery of a new kind of hominin, a lineage separate from Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. That hominid lineage became known as the Denisovans, after the cave where the fingerbone was found.

This week, researchers announced another Denisovan find—a jawbone high up on the Tibetan plateau, far away from the 2008 discovery site in Siberia. The find indicates that the Denisovans may have been more widespread than originally thought and may point to the source of genetic adaptations that some modern people have for high-altitude living. Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter at FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to discuss the find and other stories from the week in science in this week’s News Roundup, including a company selling NASA faulty aluminum, news about the expansion of the universe, and advances in transplant organ delivery via drone.

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

