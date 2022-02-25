 02/25/2022

Why Did Ancient Ferocious Cat-Like Creatures Go Extinct?

7:50 minutes

an infographic at a museum depicting an illustration of a fight getween two cat-like creatures in nature. text on the sign reads: 'fossils can reveal how animals lived and died, and what their environment was like. evidence from one of the park's nimravid fossils offers crime-sene clues. the size and location of the holes in the forehead of this fossil match the knife-like teeth of another large nimravid.' it shows an illustration of a skull and below that reads: 'this image was created from a ct scan of a different nimravid fossil from the badlands. bite marks show evidence of an attack by another nimravid.''
Although Nimravids look like a cat, it’s not related to modern felines. Credit: National Park Service/Serena Rosales

Can you imagine a world without cats? No furry loafs adorning our sofa arms. And no bobcats, mountain lions or jaguars either.

Before there were cats in North America, there were nimravids, also known as “false” saber-toothed cats (while they had elongated canines, they weren’t actually cats). About 35 million years ago, nimravids roamed all over North America. 

But after 12 million years of dominating the continent, nimravids disappeared. For roughly the next 6.5 million years, there were no feline-like creatures anywhere in North America. This time period is called the Cat Gap. 

But why did nimravids go extinct? Guest host John Dankosky is joined by Chelsea Whyte, assistant news editor at New Scientist, who’s based in Portland Oregon, to discuss her reporting on this feline-less era. 

Segment Guests

Chelsea Whyte

Chelsea Whyte is an assistant news editor at New Scientist. She’s based in Portland, Oregon.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

