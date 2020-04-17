 04/17/2020

Uncovering Antarctica’s Ancient Rainforest

a completely ice covered terrain. a large mountain stands in the back
Antarctica. Credit: Ariel Zych

Antarctica is the coldest place on the planet—the record temperature on the continent was nearly -140 degrees below Fahrenheit. But during the Cretaceous period, Antarctica was covered in a temperate rainforest. Instead of snow caps, the glaciers were swamplands.  A team of scientists wanted to know just how warm the temperatures were at the southernmost continent, so they drilled into the ice and found samples of 90-million-year-old roots, pollen, and spores (see video below). Their results were published in the journal Nature

Marine geologist Johann Klages, an author on that study, discusses what temperature the Earth would need to be to support such an environment in Antarctica, and how that can be used to create more accurate climate models. 

CT scan of the sediment core, showing sand at the top and tree roots and pollen with roots in-situ approximately 30 meters below sea bed. Credit: AWI/Bremen

Further Reading

  • Read the full study in Nature

Segment Guests

Johann Klages

Johann Klages is a marine geologist at the Alfred-Wegener-Institut in Bremerhaven, Germany.

