Antarctica is the coldest place on the planet—the record temperature on the continent was nearly -140 degrees below Fahrenheit. But during the Cretaceous period, Antarctica was covered in a temperate rainforest. Instead of snow caps, the glaciers were swamplands. A team of scientists wanted to know just how warm the temperatures were at the southernmost continent, so they drilled into the ice and found samples of 90-million-year-old roots, pollen, and spores (see video below). Their results were published in the journal Nature.
Marine geologist Johann Klages, an author on that study, discusses what temperature the Earth would need to be to support such an environment in Antarctica, and how that can be used to create more accurate climate models.
CT scan of the sediment core, showing sand at the top and tree roots and pollen with roots in-situ approximately 30 meters below sea bed. Credit: AWI/Bremen
Johann Klages is a marine geologist at the Alfred-Wegener-Institut in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.