 11/11/2022

As Anthony Fauci Steps Down, A Look Back At His Storied Career

24:47 minutes

anthony fauci sits in a hearing. a placard says "dr. fauci" in front of him
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Credit: U.S. Senate

In recent years, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, has become a prominent public figure and one of the public faces of the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, Science Friday has been talking to Dr. Fauci for decades, beginning in 1994, about topics ranging from HIV/AIDS to Ebola, interviewing him about everything from the Zika virus to advances in allergy research. Fauci has been in his current role at NIAID for 38 years, and has served as an advisor to seven presidents. He is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

He spoke with Ira about his career in medical research, the things he’s most proud of achieving in his time with the NIH, and the challenges the nation still faces in dealing with the pandemic, and other disease outbreaks yet to come. 

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Anthony Fauci Reflects On 40 Years Of HIV/AIDS Research

June 5 marks the 40th anniversary of the first report on HIV and AIDS. Anthony Fauci looks back on four decades of research.

Read More

Scientists Are Working On HIV Vaccines Based On COVID Vaccine Tech

Anthony Fauci explains how pandemic research gains may unlock new vaccination possibilities for diseases like HIV.

Read More