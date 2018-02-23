 02/23/2018

Were Neanderthals Artists?

color enhanced image showing three different hand print stencils
Panel 3 in Maltravieso Cave showing 3 hand stencils (centre right, centre top and top left). One has been dated to at least 66,000 years ago and must have been made by a Neanderthal (colour enhanced). Credit: H. Collado

Since the first fossil finds in the 19th century, many have considered Neanderthals, a “sister species” of Homo sapiens, as a primitive species. Their reputation stands as unsophisticated and brutish—and not artistic. But in 2012, anthropologists determined the age of hand stencil paintings discovered on the walls of caves in Northern Spain to date back at least 40,800 years, falling right in the time period where both Neanderthals and early modern coexisted in Europe. Researchers could only speculate: Were the symbolic masterpieces created by early modern humans or were they done by the hands of Neanderthals? Could these stencils be evidence of Neanderthals’ cognitive abilities?

[Got Neanderthal DNA?]

Now, a new finding suggest an answer. A research team from University of Southampton and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology studied red and black pigmented cave art—from animals, geometric patterns, and hand stencils—in three of the caves in Cueva de los Aviones, a grotto in Southern Spain. Thanks to refining the use of uranium-thorium dating (a dating technique that is more accurate at determining age estimates than radiocarbon dating), the researchers found that some of the motifs are more than 64,000 years old—painted at least 20,000 years before modern humans arrived in Europe. That means the paintings could be none other than Neanderthal, the researchers conclude in their study in Science.

[A fossil find pushes back Neanderthal-human mixing.]

Study co-author Chris Standish, an archaeologist at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and Harvard archaeologist Christian Tryon, who was not affiliated with the new research, join Ira to discuss the recent findings and what the cave art might suggest about the similarities between Neanderthal and human cognitive abilities. Plus, venture inside the caves in Southern Spain with the research crew and see the ancient masterpieces of the Neanderthals.

the mouth of the grotto in spain
The mouth of Cueva de los Aviones which is partly eroded away. In the left corner is the remaining sediment section covered by a flowstone. Credit: J. Zilhão
the researchers drilling to get samples
Drilling a core from the flowstone in Cueva de los Aviones for dating. Credit: J. Zilhão
cave wall paintings
La Pasiega, section C. Cave wall with paintings. The scalariform (ladder shape) composed of red horizontal and vertical lines (center left) dates to older than 64,000 years and was made by Neanderthals. Credit: P. Saura
ladder shape painting and you can barely make out the shape of some animals painted
Panel 78 in La Pasiega. The scalariform (ladder shape) composed of red horizontal and vertical lines dates to older than 64,000 years and was made by Neanderthals.
Credit: C.D Standish, A.W.G. Pike and D.L. Hoffmann
a recreated drawing to better see the animals drawn in the cave
Drawing of Panel 78 in La Pasiega by Breuil et al. (1913). The red scalariform (ladder) symbol has a minimum age of 64,000 years but it is unclear if the animals and other symbols were painted later. Credit: Breuil et al. (1913)
researchers in hard hats taking sample off cave wall
Dirk Hoffmann and Alistair Pike sampling calcite from a calcite crust on top of the red scalariform sign in La Pasiega. Credit: J. Zilhão
assortment of shells
Perforated shells found in sediments in Cueva de los Aviones and date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years. Credit: J. Zilhão
shells with red pigment
A shell with remnants of pigments found in sediments in Cueva de los Aviones. It dates to between 115,000 and 120,000 years. Credit: J. Zilhão
cave formation with some red pigment on it
Curtain formation in Ardales cave with red pigment painted on it. Many areas of this stalagmite formation were painted by Neanderthals in at least two episodes – one before 65,000 years ago and another about 45,000 years ago. Credit: C.D. Standish

Segment Guests

Chris Standish

Chris Standish is a Research Fellow in Archaeology at the University of Southampton in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Christian Tryon

Christian Tryon is an associate professor of Archaeology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

