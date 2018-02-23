Were Neanderthals Artists?

Since the first fossil finds in the 19th century, many have considered Neanderthals, a “sister species” of Homo sapiens, as a primitive species. Their reputation stands as unsophisticated and brutish—and not artistic. But in 2012, anthropologists determined the age of hand stencil paintings discovered on the walls of caves in Northern Spain to date back at least 40,800 years, falling right in the time period where both Neanderthals and early modern coexisted in Europe. Researchers could only speculate: Were the symbolic masterpieces created by early modern humans or were they done by the hands of Neanderthals? Could these stencils be evidence of Neanderthals’ cognitive abilities?

[Got Neanderthal DNA?]

Now, a new finding suggest an answer. A research team from University of Southampton and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology studied red and black pigmented cave art—from animals, geometric patterns, and hand stencils—in three of the caves in Cueva de los Aviones, a grotto in Southern Spain. Thanks to refining the use of uranium-thorium dating (a dating technique that is more accurate at determining age estimates than radiocarbon dating), the researchers found that some of the motifs are more than 64,000 years old—painted at least 20,000 years before modern humans arrived in Europe. That means the paintings could be none other than Neanderthal, the researchers conclude in their study in Science.

[A fossil find pushes back Neanderthal-human mixing.]

Study co-author Chris Standish, an archaeologist at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and Harvard archaeologist Christian Tryon, who was not affiliated with the new research, join Ira to discuss the recent findings and what the cave art might suggest about the similarities between Neanderthal and human cognitive abilities. Plus, venture inside the caves in Southern Spain with the research crew and see the ancient masterpieces of the Neanderthals.