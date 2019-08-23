Are Firefly Populations ‘Blinking Out’?
17:27 minutes
If you take a walk at night during the summertime, you might catch a glimpse of fireflies lighting up the sky. But scientists are learning that these bioluminescent insect populations are vulnerable to habitat loss, pesticides, and light pollution.
Biologist Sara Lewis talks about conservation efforts including Firefly Watch, a citizen science project that maps out firefly populations around the country. She joins geneticist Sarah Lower to discuss how individual species of fireflies create different blink patterns, as well as the difference between fireflies, lightning bugs, and glow worms. Explore photos of these glowing critters below.
Sarah Lower is an assistant professor of biology at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Sara Lewis is a professor of biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts and author of Silent Sparks: The Wondrous World of Fireflies (Princeton University Press, 2016).
