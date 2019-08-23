 08/23/2019

Are Firefly Populations ‘Blinking Out’?

a forest at night with beautiful glowing trails of fireflies
The forest princess firefly, Hime botaru (Luciola parvula) in Japan. Credit Tsuneaki Hiramatsu

If you take a walk at night during the summertime, you might catch a glimpse of fireflies lighting up the sky. But scientists are learning that these bioluminescent insect populations are vulnerable to habitat loss, pesticides, and light pollution.

Biologist Sara Lewis talks about conservation efforts including Firefly Watch, a citizen science project that maps out firefly populations around the country. She joins geneticist Sarah Lower to discuss how individual species of fireflies create different blink patterns, as well as the difference between fireflies, lightning bugs, and glow worms. Explore photos of these glowing critters below.

a cat looks curiously at a glowing firefly
Who’s curious about fireflies (Photinus pyralis)? Credit: Terry Priest
a close up of a firefly with a glowing body -- the light is slightly blurred as the bug is in motion
A male Big Dipper firefly (Photinus pyralis) in Indiana. Credit: Alex Wild
a firefly in mid-flight, with its appendages spread out
Photinus pyralis, a common eastern U.S. firefly. Credit: Terry Priest/flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0
a lake at night with glowing yellow lights from fireflies
Synchronous fireflies (Photinus carolinus) in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. Credit: Radim Schreiber

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Sarah Lower

Sarah Lower is an assistant professor of biology at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. 

Sara Lewis

Sara Lewis is a professor of biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts and author of Silent Sparks: The Wondrous World of Fireflies (Princeton University Press, 2016).

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

