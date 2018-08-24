 08/24/2018

Are Probiotics Good For You? Not Always

A collection of probiotic supplements. Credit: Ryan Snyder/flickr/CC BY 2.0

Are probiotics good for you? The answer to that question seems baked right into their name: pro-biotics. We’ve all heard about the benefits of a healthy gut microbiome. Probiotics are one way we try to give our digestive system an extra dose of that good bacteria.

Studies have shown that probiotics can help prematurely-born babies fight intestinal inflammation. And perhaps they can help older women from developing weaker bones. But what about everyone else? Can popping a few probiotic supplements do any harm?

The answer is yes. Too much of any bacteria, even the good kind, can be harmful to your digestive system. And if probiotic supplements headed for your colon dump their contents too early, bacteria in your small intestine can cause symptoms of brain fogginess. Dr. Satish Rao, Professor of Medicine at Augusta University, joins Ira to discuss why we should proceed with caution when it comes to probiotics.

Segment Guests

Satish Rao

Satish Rao is a professor of Medicine and Director of the Digestive Health Clinical Research Center at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.

