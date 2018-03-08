If you want to study something, the best way to do it is to go straight to the source. That goes for bodies in our solar system as well. Over the last several decades, NASA has sent space probes to study Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Pluto, and the objects beyond them. But in our never-ending quest to explore the solar system, we can’t leave out our sun.

On August 11th, NASA will launch the Parker Solar Probe, the latest mission to study our nearest star—and every other star in the universe. It won’t be the first spacecraft to get a close look at our sun, but it will be the nearest we’ve ever come—about 3.8 million miles.

If that still sounds far, picture this: If the sun and the earth were on opposite ends of a yardstick, the Parker Solar Probe would be hanging out around the four-inch mark. That’s close enough to measure the sun’s magnetic field. Hopefully, the probe will help scientists answer decades-long mysteries about the sun’s corona.

Alex Young, associate director for science in the heliophysics science division at NASA Goddard, joins Ira discuss the mission goals for the solar probe and what will keep the spacecraft from meeting an Icarian fate.