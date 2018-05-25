Artificial Intelligence Gets A Musical Makeover
17:39 minutes
The pop hits of the future might be written not by human musicians, but by machine-learning algorithms that have learned the rules of catchy music, and apply them to create never-before-heard melodies. Those tunes may not even require human hands to be heard, because a growing army of musical robots, from bagpipes to xylophones, can already play themselves—even improvise too.
In this segment, recorded live at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall, we talk with computer scientist Roger Dannenberg and artist-roboticist Eric Singer about the implications of computerized composition, and unveil a song created by AI. (We’ll let you judge whether it’s worthy of the top 40.)
Plus, roboticist Eric Singer taught his “GuitarBot” to play the Science Friday theme. Take a listen and watch more of these musical bots play tunes below!
The midi song below was written by a computer. Try comparing two versions of the same song, one played by the computer and the other by a human band, the townsppl.
Roger Dannenberg is a professor of Computer Science, Art and Music at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Eric Singer is a musician and roboticist based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.