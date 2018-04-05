The Reef Is Quiet. Too Quiet.

A vacation by the seaside might seem relaxing. But beneath the waves, there’s a lot going on—with marine organisms fighting, feeding, mating, and more. On a healthy coral reef, all that activity adds up to a surprising chorus of clicks and pops.

But in a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers monitoring one part of the Great Barrier Reef document a dramatic dropoff in undersea sound levels. The scientists compared recordings from 2012 and 2016, and found that the 2016 reef was about 15 decibels quieter than it had been just four years before. The quiet is an indication that not all is well with the reef ecosystem, they say—and the quieter reef lacks some of the auditory cues that species need to survive.

Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the quiet reef and other stories from science this week, including Hawaiian sunscreen regulations, an upcoming Mars launch, and more.