 05/04/2018

The Reef Is Quiet. Too Quiet.

6:43 minutes

overlapping pieces of corrral
Corals in Lady Elliot Island Reef, the southernmost reef in Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Photo by Rebecca Spindler/Taronga Zoo

A vacation by the seaside might seem relaxing. But beneath the waves, there’s a lot going on—with marine organisms fighting, feeding, mating, and more. On a healthy coral reef, all that activity adds up to a surprising chorus of clicks and pops.

But in a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers monitoring one part of the Great Barrier Reef document a dramatic dropoff in undersea sound levels. The scientists compared recordings from 2012 and 2016, and found that the 2016 reef was about 15 decibels quieter than it had been just four years before. The quiet is an indication that not all is well with the reef ecosystem, they say—and the quieter reef lacks some of the auditory cues that species need to survive.  

Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the quiet reef and other stories from science this week, including Hawaiian sunscreen regulations, an upcoming Mars launch, and more.

Segment Guests

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

