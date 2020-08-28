Ask A Cephalopod Scientist: Getting Our Arms Around Your Questions
16:54 minutes
16:54 minutes
Cephalopods—mollusks like octopus, squid, and cuttlefish—seem to universally excite people. Many marine enthusiasts have a favorite, from the color-changing octopus to the multi chambered nautilus.
But these smart, colorful undersea creatures also raise a lot of questions. How do they move? How do they change shape and color? How intelligent are they? How do researchers study these animals?
Squid biologist Sarah McAnulty answers listeners’ questions, and catches us up on the latest cephalopod news.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Sarah McAnulty is a squid biologist and the Executive Director of Skype A Scientist. She’s also a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Diana Montano is the Events Producer at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.
Kyle Marian Viterbo is an engagement producer at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.