 08/28/2020

Ask A Cephalopod Scientist: Getting Our Arms Around Your Questions

Cephalopods—mollusks like octopus, squid, and cuttlefish—seem to universally excite people. Many marine enthusiasts have a favorite, from the color-changing octopus to the multi chambered nautilus. 

But these smart, colorful undersea creatures also raise a lot of questions. How do they move? How do they change shape and color? How intelligent are they? How do researchers study these animals? 

Squid biologist Sarah McAnulty answers listeners’ questions, and catches us up on the latest cephalopod news. 

a simple marker drawing of a strawberry squid with differently positioned eyes: one looks down, spotting a shrimp. and the other looks up, spotting fish
Sarah’s drawing demonstrating the odd eye configuration of the strawberry squid. Credit: Sarah McAnulty
a simple marker drawing of two squids. the crispr squid has a clear body while the wild squid has many spots
Sarah’s drawing demonstrating the difference in spots between a CRISPR squid and a wild squid. Credit: Sarah McAnulty

Segment Guests

Sarah McAnulty

Sarah McAnulty is a squid biologist and the Executive Director of Skype A Scientist. She’s also a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Events Producer at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Kyle Marian Viterbo

Kyle Marian Viterbo is an engagement producer at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

