 12/25/2020

Nature’s Own Holiday Light Show

12:13 minutes

The spectacular glowing green of the Northern Lights is caused by charged particles from the solar wind interacting with gas molecules, atoms, and ions in the atmosphere. Protons and electrons streaming from the sun follow the Earth’s magnetic field lines, accelerating down towards the poles. The aurora process is similar to a neon sign—the charged particles excite atmospheric gas, causing it to emit light. 

Don Hampton, research associate professor in the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, explains how the aurora borealis forms, what accounts for its typical green glow, and offers tips for snapping a photo of the lights should you be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this astronomical light show.

Don Hampton

Don Hampton is a research associate professor in the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska.

More From Guest

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Surveying The Northern Lights

For nearly two decades, Don Hampton has been monitoring the Northern Lights in Alaska to understand the energy pouring down from auroras.

A Double Take on the Northern Lights

A method using consumer grade photography gear offers a fresh look at the aurora borealis.

