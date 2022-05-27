 05/27/2022

Baby Formula 101: Feeding During A Shortage

11:01 minutes

a nearly empty store shelf, on the left are only a few cans of baby formula. a small sign below the shelf reads 'due to limited supplies, baby formula is limited to 4 a customer. thank you for understanding and we apologize for the inconvenience."
Emptying baby formula shelves at a market in Athens, Georgia on May 12, 2022. Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re the parent of a newborn, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it’s gotten to find your little ones’ favorite baby formula. In February, Abbott Nutrition, a major manufacturer of baby food and formula, shut down a factory in Michigan. This came after the FDA began investigating serious—and even fatal—bacterial infections in infants who were fed formula from the plant. 

This one factory produces around a quarter of the United States’ baby formula, so closing it has left store shelves empty and parents scrambling to feed their babies. In a desperate state, many parents have resorted to switching their babies’ formula, seeking out donated breast milk, and even making formula at home. 

Guest host John Dankosky speaks with Dr. Bridget Young, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Rochester and founder of Baby Formula Expert, about the makeup of baby formula, why it’s so important, and how parents can safely feed babies during the ongoing shortage.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Bridget Young

Bridget Young is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Breast Milk Banks Are Struggling To Meet Demand

Breast milk banks are seeing a spike in requests as desperate parents try to feed their little ones during the formula shortage.

Read More

What Do The Ingredients In Baby Formula Actually Mean For Infant Health?

Deciding which formula is best for your baby? Here's what science has to say.

Read More