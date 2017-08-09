When fixing up an old house, rusty pipes are usually the first to go. New pipes mean your home is on the up and up. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the same can be said of the ancient Roman Empire. Annalee Newitz, tech culture editor for ArsTechnica joins Ira to discuss how the city’s ancient plumbing system tells the story of the rise and fall of Rome. Plus, Newitz explains new research that suggests Bronze age women were key to technological and cultural advancements, and how wild dogs “vote” through sneezing.

