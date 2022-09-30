 09/30/2022

Bangladeshi Farmers Found A Way To Save Massive Amounts Of Water

17:33 minutes

a bangladeshi farmer kneels next to a building built out reeds with a metal pipe coming out of it, which is gushing water into a man-made waterway beneath it
An irrigation well pumping groundwater to dry-season Boro rice fields in Bangladesh. Credit: Anwar Zahid

The People’s Republic of Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries on Earth, with a population of 165 million people living in an area a bit smaller than the state of Iowa. To feed all those people, farmers in Bangladesh work year-round: in addition to growing crops during the rainy monsoon season, they grow a second or even third crop during the dry season—using groundwater to irrigate, and creating a more food-secure region. 

Research published in the journal Science this month found something amazing about all that groundwater. By pumping groundwater for crops in the dry season, Bangladeshi farmers were leaving space in the aquifers to recharge during the rainy monsoon season. And this space allowed the aquifers to recapture more than 20 trillion gallons of water, or twice the capacity of China’s massive Three Gorges Dam, over the last 30 years.

a shed in a field with houses in the background constructed out of reeds containing metal pipes and some of electric device. steam or smoke eminates from one of the pipes
An electric-powered irrigation well pumping groundwater to dry-season Boro rice fields located in Tangail district of north-central Bangladesh. Credit: M. Shamsudduha

The researchers call this the Bengal Water Machine, evidence for a similar concept that was first proposed nearly 50 years ago called the Ganges Water Machine.

Guest host John Dankosky talks to lead author Mohammad Shamsudduha and International Water Management Institute researcher Aditi Mukherji about how this groundwater pumping benefits farmers, and the need for more data as climate change continues.

a map of bangladesh, using lighter and darker colors to indicate amount of freshwater capture in the region. the city of rajshahi captured the most, while barisal captured the least
Map showing estimated freshwater capture (meters) accumulated over the period of 1988 to 2018 throughout Bangladesh. Credit: M. Shamsudduha
a map of bangladesh, using lighter and darker colors to indicate amount of groundwater recharge accumulation from 1980-2015. the city of rajshahi captured the most, while barisal captured the least
Map showing changes in groundwater recharge (millimeters) between the periods of pre-development (1980) and developed (2015) groundwater-fed irrigation in Bangladesh. Credit: M. Shamsudduha

Segment Guests

Mohammad Shamsudduha

Dr. Mohammad Shamsudduha is a geoscientist & associate professor in the Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction of University College London in London, United Kingdom.

Aditi Mukherji

Dr. Aditi Mukherji is a principal researcher in the International Water Management Institute New Delhi Office in New Delhi, India.

