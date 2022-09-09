 09/09/2022

The New G.O.A.T Of Park Systems Is An Actual Goat

A caramel-brown goat in profile, with a bright green leafy background.
Cheech the goat on the job in Riverside Park. Credit: Mackenzie White
A big fuzzy mic is held up to the face of a cream-colored goat standing on a verdant trail.
Our producer interviewing Skittles the goat, 2019’s 5th place runner-up at the Riverside Park G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Awards. Guest Marcus Caceres looks on. Credit: Mackenzie White

If you walk into a park, the odds are pretty high that you’ll find an invasive plant species, like buckthorn, giant hogweed, or multiflora rose. These resilient plants can often grow uncontrollably and out-compete native species for resources, which has consequences for native wildlife that depend on other native plants. They can also be incredibly difficult to remove. That’s why a growing number of parks across the United States are turning to unlikely helpers: goats.

Conservation grazing is a practice in which livestock are used to maintain biodiversity. Because goats eat almost everything, they chow down on invasive plants and make them much easier to remove.

Radio producer Rasha Aridi speaks with Hillary Steffes, the chief goat herder at Allegheny GoatScape in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, about using goats as a conservation tool. Then, Rasha takes a trip to Riverside Park in NYC to meet some goats, and talk with Marcus Caceres, a field supervisor at the Riverside Park Conservancy.

Segment Guests

Marcus Caceres

Marcus Caceres is a field supervisor with the Riverside Park Conservancy in New York, New York.

Hillary Steffes

Hillary Steffes is chief goat herder with Allegheny GoatScape in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Segment Transcript

About Rasha Aridi

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

The Goat Brigade

A herd of 'elite' brush-clearing goats demonstrate why they are a versatile tool to shield against wildfires in Southern California.

Environmental Detectives Use Genetic Tools to Track Invasives

A recently developed technique called "environmental DNA" allows invasive species trackers to get a time-sensitive fingerprint of which species are living where—including underwater.

