 07/28/2023

Is The Plastic In Your Old Barbie Toxic?

8:52 minutes

An old barbie doll face with a pink cloudy background
The face of a Barbie doll from the 1970s. Credit: © National Museum Of Denmark
An old PVC doll, showing signs of degradation on her face and hands. Her dress (now removed) protected her from sunlight and therefore the upper arms, upper legs and body are less degraded than other parts of the doll. Credit: © National Museum Of Denmark

‘Barbie’ is going gangbusters at the box office, and it’s prompted a whole new interest in the iconic, if occasionally problematic, toy doll. If you’ve been moved by the movie to dig your old Barbie out from the attic, don’t be surprised if she looks…different.

The PVC (polyvinyl chloride) toy dolls of the 1950s—and for the next 50 years after that—contained plasticizers that, over time, can degrade, discolor, and even become sticky. And the chemical compounds being released by an old PVC toy might be toxic to your toddler.

Science Friday’s AAAS Mass Media Fellow Chelsie Boodoo is a big Barbie fan. She wanted to find out more about what these old Barbies are made of, and whether we should be worried. So, she turned to Dr. Yvonne Shashoua, a research professor from the National Museum of Denmark. She explains what happens to plastic dolls over time, how museums like hers preserve vintage toys, and even some tips to keep Barbie looking like new. (Hint: make room in the freezer!)

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Yvonne Shashoua

Dr. Yvonne Shashoua is a research professor at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen, Denmark.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Chelsie Boodoo

Chelsie Boodoo is Science Friday’s 2023 AAAS Mass Media Fellow. She is also a Ph.D. Candidate in Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering focusing on biosensors. In her spare time she loves yoga, traveling and hiking.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

‘Radical’ Explores The Hidden History Of Breast Cancer

Did you know the ubiquitous pink ribbons were almost peach-colored? Or that the DOD has spent three billion dollars on breast cancer research?

Read More

Plastic Surgery, Born In The Trenches

A new book explores the surprising roots of facial reconstruction surgery—the battlefields of World War I.

Read More