Battling An Ebola Outbreak In A War Zone
An outbreak of Ebola has killed over a thousand people in the North Kivu province in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is the second largest recorded outbreak of Ebola. More than 111,000 people have been vaccinated in the country since the outbreak started in August. But the outbreak is happening against the backdrop of a conflict zone. The violence has spread to healthcare clinics and responders working to vaccinate and care for patients; political instability, misinformation, and distrust of the government and healthcare workers has led to 131 attacks on clinics in the region.
Nurse practitioner John Johnson, who is the Emergency Coordinator for Doctors Without Borders based in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, and journalist Laurie Garrett, author of The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance, discuss the vaccination strategy in this outbreak and how healthcare workers are working to organize in a war zone.
