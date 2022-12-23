 12/23/2022

How The Humble Beaver Shaped A Continent

12:24 minutes

a beaver peeking through tall grass in a marsh.
North American Beaver at Carburn Park in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: Chuck Szmurlo, Wikimedia Commons Attribution 2.5

The American beaver, Castor canadensis, nearly didn’t survive European colonialism in the United States. Prized for its dense, lustrous fur, and also sought after for the oil from its tail glands, the species was killed by the tens of thousands, year after year, until conservation efforts in the late 19th century turned the tide.

In her new book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America, author Leila Philipp tells that tale—and the ecological cost of this near-extermination. But she also has good news: beavers, and their skillful engineering of waterways, have the potential to ease the fire, drought and floods of a changing climate. She talks to Ira about the powerful footprint of the humble beaver.

This book is the SciFri Book Club’s January 2023 pick. Find out more about our book club on this month’s main page.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Leila Philip

Leila Philip is the author of Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America, and a professor of English at the College of the Holy Cross in Woodstock, Connecticut.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Diana Plasker

Diana Plasker is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

In A New Hampshire Town, It’s Snowmobilers Vs. Beavers

Some residents want to leave a pond to beavers; others want it drained for snowmobile trails.

Read More

Read ‘Beaverland’ By Leila Philip With The SciFri Book Club

This book gives space to all walks of life touched by beavers—with a lot of science tucked into every page.

Read More