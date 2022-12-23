How The Humble Beaver Shaped A Continent
12:24 minutes
The American beaver, Castor canadensis, nearly didn’t survive European colonialism in the United States. Prized for its dense, lustrous fur, and also sought after for the oil from its tail glands, the species was killed by the tens of thousands, year after year, until conservation efforts in the late 19th century turned the tide.
In her new book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America, author Leila Philipp tells that tale—and the ecological cost of this near-extermination. But she also has good news: beavers, and their skillful engineering of waterways, have the potential to ease the fire, drought and floods of a changing climate. She talks to Ira about the powerful footprint of the humble beaver.
This book is the SciFri Book Club’s January 2023 pick. Find out more about our book club on this month’s main page.
Leila Philip is the author of Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America, and a professor of English at the College of the Holy Cross in Woodstock, Connecticut.
