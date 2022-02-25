If you stand in the middle of a busy street in New York City and listen to the sounds around you, you’re hearing what Bernie Krause calls “the anthropophony.” It’s the cacophony of “incoherent and chaotic” noise that’s drawing people away from the natural world.

“In fact, the further we draw away from the natural world, the more pathological we become as a culture,” he said.

Krause has been charting this change for more than 50 years, as one of the world’s foremost chroniclers of nature sounds. He’s recorded more than 15,000 species and their habitats.

In his new book, The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World, he makes the case that human-made noise is causing us stress. Krause offers a simple prescription: “Shut the hell up,” and listen to the soundscapes of nature, what he calls “the biophony.”

“If we listen to sounds of the natural world, for example, which are the original soundscapes that we were exposed to, it’s very restorative and therapeutic,” he said.

Krause had already had a full career in folk, rock, and electronic music when he went into bioacoustics. “I thought I knew everything there was to know about music,” he said.

But what he found was a new world of rhythms and melodies composed by frogs, birds, fish, and mammals.

“I discovered a whole new area of music,” he said. “All of these things in the natural world are far more complex and far more interesting than anything that I’ve ever heard humans write, or compose.”

Many of these sounds are part of a multimedia exhibition currently at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, called “The Great Animal Orchestra.”

Krause’s book also explores the very local—and personal—ecosystem changes of Northern California, the result of that state’s long drought. In 2017, he lost his home, and many of his recordings, in the North Bay fires.

In a short video, he illustrates four years of diminishing birdsong in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, north of San Francisco.

These changes have intensified, Krause says, during the pandemic lockdown. “The first thing that I noticed is that there weren’t planes flying overhead interrupting our recordings,” he said. “And it was pretty remarkable. Maybe we need a day of human silence.”

Bernie Krause joins guest host John Dankosky to talk about his work, and his book, The Power of Tranquility In a Very Noisy World.

